Faith 7 Bowl set for Saturday, June 5

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The 55th boys edition and the fourth girls edition of the Faith 7 Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, June 5, at Oklahoma Baptist University's Noble Complex.

The charity basketball games pit just graduated high school basketball stars from Oklahoma against the standouts from Texas. The boys' game is set for 5:30 p.m., with the girls' contest to follow at 7:30.

All proceeds go to the Faith 7 Activity Center which provides activities and training for challenged adults in the Shawnee area.

Players for the games are expected to report by Friday, June 4, at 11 a.m.

Here are the profiles for the Texas boys:

Jonathan Box

The 6-foot, 1-inch guard out of Frisco Memorial High School, averaged 10.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 43% from the floor and 87% from the foul line. Box is expected to play at Choate Rosemary Hall Prep School next season.

Hamilton Hamm

The 5-11 guard averaged 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting 42.6% from the field and 82.4% from the free-throw line for David W. Carter High School. Hamm is a 2021 TABC Class 4A All-State selection and a 2021 TABC All-Star Game pick. He was the 2020-21 District 12-4A Offensive Most Valuable Player. At Carter High School, he was named a senior class most athletic finalist (Mr. Carter) and led the Cowboys to a 26-2 record. His college is undecided.

Jesse Iwest

The 6-1 guard played at Trophy Club Byron Nelson High School where he sported scoring and rebounding averages of 14 and 10 to go with 3.0 assists. He was also a 58% shooter from the floor and a 60% shooter from the foul line. Iwest was chosen as District 4-6A Co-MVP and made TABC All-Region for the 21-4 Bobcats. His team was also District 4-6A champion, bi-district champion, area champion and regional quarterfinal champion. His college is undecided.

Conor Moore

The 6-6 star from Dallas Jesuit College Preparatory School averaged 12.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 56.2% from the floor and 58.2% from the free-throw stripe. Moore had 12 double-doubles through the course of the season, including four straight in the playoffs. He had a career-high 22 points against Lake Highlands in which he knocked down 8-of-10 shots from the field and registered a career-high 16 rebounds against Richardson High School. In leading the Rangers to a 21-7 record, Moore was a first team all-district selection, made an elite eight appearance/Region 1-6A finals. His college is undecided.

Damon Nicholas, Jr.

As a 6-5 standout for Desoto High School, Nicholas averaged 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 59% from the field and 72% from the line. His long list of achievements include: regional offensive MVP (2021), regional defensive MVP (2020), first team all-state, first team all-regional and first team all-district. Additionally, Nicholas is a K104 MVP Beast of the Week of Dallas, All-Dallas First Team and Sports Illustrated Most Underrated Dallas Player. Nicholas will play at Sam Houston State University next season.

Noah Robledo

A 5-11 guard out of Leander High School, Robledo sported averages of 19.1 (scoring), rebounds (8.7) and assists (3.0). Robledo shot 53.2% from the floor and 79% from the free-throw line. He was all-region selection for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. Robledo was also an All-Centex Newcomer of the Year for 2018-19, All-Centex First Team in 2020-21 and All-Centex Third Team in 2019-20. He was also a first team all-district honoree for three years. Robledo was also picked as Offensive Player of the Year for 25-6A for 2019-20 and was part of a bi-district championship team for 2019-20. He will play at Columbia University.

Landry Simmons

A 6-0 guard, Simmons averaged 14.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 42.9% from the field and 74% from the foul line for Aledo High School. He was an all-region pick, named newcomer of the year in 2020, was an academic all-district selection for four years and an academic all-state honoree one year for the 20-6 Bearcats. Simmons will play at Oklahoma Wesleyan next season.

Note: The profiles for the Oklahoma boys' players will appear in Thursday's News-Star.