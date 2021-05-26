Faith 7 Bowl Oklahoma Profiles

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The 55th boys edition and the fourth girls edition of the Faith 7 Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, June 5, at Oklahoma Baptist University's Noble Complex.

The charity basketball games pit just graduated high school basketball stars from Oklahoma against the standouts from Texas. The boys' game is set for 5:30 p.m., with the girls' contest to follow at 7:30.

All proceeds go to the Faith 7 Activity Center which provides activities and training for challenged adults in the Shawnee area.

Players for the games are expected to report by Friday, June 4, at 11 a.m.

Here are the profiles for the Oklahoma boys:

DanQuez Dawsey

The 6-1 guard averaged 20.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for Class 5A state runner-up Lawton MacArthur. Dawsey shot 47.4% from the floor and 78.9% from the free-throw line this past season in leading the Highlanders to a 23-3 record. He scored over 1,500 points in his career, grabbed over 500 rebounds and had more than 300 assists. Dawsey was a McDonald's All-American nominee and is a Large West All-State selection. He will play at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Xavier Glenn

Playing for Bixby High School, the 6-foot, 4-inch Glenn averaged 24.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 53% from the field and 77% from the foul line. He was selected as 2020-21 Frontier Valley Conference Player of the Year and was a 2020-21 Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State pick. Glenn was also named to the 2020-21 All-Tulsa World Team as he led the Spartans to a 10-6 record. He will play at William Woods University next season.

Jackson Lawley

Lawley averaged 26.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for Tishomingo High School where he was a 40.5% field-goal shooter and 75% free-throw shooter. He was named the Lake Country Conference Most Valuable Player along with being selected as Hartshorne Tournament MVP. Lawley was also named to all-tournament teams at Konawa and Little Axe. He was part of Tishomingo's 2021 district championship team and was part of regional consolation championship squads in 2020 and 2021. He led the Indians to an 18-6 record this past season. Lawley is undecided on a college.

Josh Nwankwo

Playing at Putnam City North High School, the 6-6 Nwanko averaged 20.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 50% from the floor and 80% from the charity stripe this past season. He was part of state championship and state runner-up teams at Putnam City North, along with being a Super 5 selection and first team all-conference in leading the Panthers to a 14-4 record. Nwankwo will play at Independence Community College in Kansas next season.

Anthony Pritchard

The 6-3 Pritchard will play Division I basketball at the University of Tulsa next season after averaging 22.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Tulsa Webster Warriors this past season. Pritchard shot 47% from the floor and 60% from the foul line. He scored over 2,000 points in his career and holds the school record for points in a season at 686 in 2019. Pritchard was part of three state-qualifying teams, two regional championship squads and four district champion teams at Webster. The Warriors twice reached the state semifinals. He was conference MVP twice in 2020 and 2021 and made the all-conference team all four years. Pritchard was also 2021 District 7 Player of the Year.

Tobias Roland

The 6-3 Roland averaged 21 points, 0.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for Putnam City West High School this past year. He also shot 53.4% from the field, 41.1% from 3-point range and 84.7% from the charity stripe. Roland, an honor student, was a PCI All-Tournament selection and Jenks/Union All-Tournament pick for the 12-8 Patriots. He will attend a post-grad prep school.

Jackson Skipper

Skipper, at 6-7, averaged 21.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for Sapulpa High School where he shot 56% from 2-point land, 40% from 3-point range and 78% from the foul line. Skipper was a Tulsa World Player of the Year nominee, an Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association All-State selection and a First Team Frontier Valley Conference honoree. He also made the Oklahoman 5A All-Tournament Team, Tulsa World 5A All-Tournament Team, Shawnee All-Tournament Team and Bishop Kelley All-Tournament Team. His college is undecided.

Matt Stone

The 6-4 Stone, who will play at Division I North Texas next season, averaged 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for Kingfisher High School. He was a two-time state champion for Kingfisher in 2019 and 2021 and was on a state runner-up squad in 2018. Kingfisher had a 107-4 record during his four-year career. Stone was a 2021 OCA All-State selection and scored 1,500 career points.

Marquel Sutton

Sutton, at 6-7, averaged 16.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for Tulsa Will Rogers High School this past season. He shot 55.7% from the field and 70% from the free-throw stripe in leading the Ropers to a 14-6 record and their first state tournament appearance since the 1980s. An all-state selection, Sutton was most valuable player of the Vinita Tournament and scored 27 points in a 5A regional playoff game against Shawnee. His college is undecided.

Keyondre Young

The 6-8 Young will play at Division I Valparaiso next season after leading the top-ranked Del City Eagles to a 24-4 record and a 2021 Class 6A State Championship. He averaged 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 50% from the floor and 75% from the foul line for Del City. Young was named MVP of the state tournament and Suburban Conference and was part of a state runner-up team in 2019.