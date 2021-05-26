Seminole State's Flores Region II Coach of the Year

Seminole State Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE - Seminole State College Trojan Softball Head Coach Amber Flores was recently named the 2021 NJCAA Region II Coach of the Year.

Flores has led her team to a win-loss record of 44-4 this season, heading into the NJCAA Softball National Tournament. Pre-season predictions placed the Trojans at sixth in nation. The team finished the regular season as conference champions and Region II Tournament champions.

Flores is in her ninth season of leading the Trojan softball program and is an instructor in the HPER department at the College. Prior to coaching at SSC, Flores was the hitting and outfield coach for NCAA Division I Stony Brook University, located in Stony Brook, New York.

During her playing career, Flores was a standout player at the University of Oklahoma. She earned the NCAA All-American status three times and was the first two-time Big 12 Player of the Year. A native of Calexico, California, she set numerous program records for the Sooners, including career walks (163), extra-base hits (99), slugging percentage (.701), and on-base percentage (.524). She also holds the Big 12 and Oklahoma career record for home runs (56).

In addition, Flores was a three-time finalist for USA Softball's Collegiate Player of the Year award and was selected fifth overall in the 2010 National Pro Fastpitch draft by the USSSA Pride.

The Trojan softball team is presently competing in the NJCAA National Tournament in Yuma, Arizona.