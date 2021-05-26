Seminole State's Kennedy records shutout, knocks in winning run

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

YUMA, Ariz. - Seminole State's Julie Kennedy recorded a shutout and drove in the winning run in walk-off fashion Tuesday as the Trojans blanked Odessa College 1-0 in eight innings in the opening round of the NJCAA Division I National Tournament.

Kennedy allowed seven hits and no walks while striking out six in working all eight innings.

In the bottom of the eighth, Seminole State's Bobbi Leitha led off with an infield single and then advanced all the way to third base on Maebree Robertson's sacrifice bunt toward first base. That set the stage for Kennedy's game-winning walk-off sacrifice fly to center, ending the pitcher's dual.

Odessa College's Aydenne Brown gave up just two hits and two walks while striking out six, despite suffering the loss.

Leitha and Kennedy Holderread were each 1-for-3 for Seminole State's only hits.

The Wranglers , the No. 11 seed, stranded 11 runners in the game.

The Trojans, the No. 6 seed, advance to play Florida SouthWestern on Wednesday. Florida SouthWestern ripped Central Alabama 13-3 in a first-round clash on Tuesday.