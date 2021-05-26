Shawnee's Easley named KJCCC East Pitcher of the Year

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. - Cowley College's J'Briell Easley was voted Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference East Pitcher of the Year and teammate David Herring was selected to the second team, it was announced on Tuesday by the KJCCC.

Easley, a freshman right-hander out of Shawnee High School, has posted a 9-0 record with a 3.81 earned run average and has registered 67 strikeouts and 24 walks in 52 innings this season as the Tigers prepare for the NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction, Colo., this weekend.

He has also collected four shutout victories, including a no-hitter in a 3-0 victory over Coffeyville Community College.

Herring, from Dale High School, has a .351 batting average with 10 home runs, four triples, 12 doubles and 66 runs batted in. He also owns a .634 slugging percentage and a .440 on-base percentage.

Easley was joined on the 15-member first team by Cowley teammates catcher Gus Freeman, designated hitter Blake Robertson, outfielder Bryce Madron and outfielder Janson Reeder.

Joining Herring on the 14-member second team were Tiger teammates Grant Adler, a starting pitcher, and Isaac Stebens, a relief pitcher. Cowley first baseman Michelle Artzberger was an honorable mention.

Cowley's Darren Burroughs was named KJCCC East Coach of the Year.

The Tigers, 46-8 on the season, will face Central Arizona Sunday at 11 a.m. CDT to open play in the NJCAA World Series.