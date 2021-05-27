Dale's Forsythe makes Native All-State

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DALE – Dale High School outfielder Dallen Forsythe is a 2021 Oklahoma Native All-State honoree.

Forsythe batted .427 with seven doubles, four triples and 30 runs batted this past spring for the Class 2A state semifinalist Pirates. He also stole 22 bases, hit three sacrifice flies, walked 24 times and struck out only seven times.

As a pitcher, Forsythe produced a 2-1 record with a 2.14 earned run average as he recorded 28 strikeouts and 13 walks over 19 2/3 innings.

Forsythe, a member of the Chickasaw Nation, was also a 2021 Oklahoma Native All-State selection in basketball.