Faith 7 Bowl set for Saturday, June 5

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The 55th boys edition and the fourth girls edition of the Faith 7 Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, June 5, at Oklahoma Baptist University's Noble Complex.

The charity basketball games pit just graduated high school basketball stars from Oklahoma against the standouts from Texas. The boys' game is set for 5:30 p.m., with the girls' contest to follow at 7:30.

All proceeds go to the Faith 7 Activity Center which provides activities and training for challenged adults in the Shawnee area.

Players for the games are expected to report by Friday, June 4, at 11 a.m.

Here are the profiles for the Texas girls:

Portia Adams

Adams, who is headed to NCAA Division I Lamar University, averaged 17 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists as Cedar Hill High School. The 5-foot, 6-inch Adams was also a 45.2% field-goal shooter and a 77.9% free-throw shooter for the 19-8 Longhorns. She also earned District 11-6A First Team and Academic All-District honors. Adams was also a TABC 6A All-Region 2, TABC All-State and TGCA 6A All-State selections. She also picked up a Dallas Morning News Third Team All-Area award.

Maggie Anderson

Anderson, at 5-8, scored 24.1 points, grabbed 8.7 rebounds and handed out 3.5 assists for 22-7 Ropesville High School where she shot 57.6% from the floor and 88.4% from the foul line. Anderson, an All-District Most Valuable Player, was selected to the TGCA All-Star Legacy Team, TGCA All-State Team, TABC All-State Team and TABC All-Region Team. She will play at Wayland Baptist University next season.

Zarria Carter

At 5-11, Carter averaged 16.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for 18-7 Mansfield High School, a bi-district champion. She also shot 60.5% from the field and 63.4% from the charity stripe. Carter was a three-time First Team All-District and an all-region selection. She will play at Texas Wesleyan University next season.

.

Aariyah Cotto

The 5-4 Cotto averaged 13.8 points, 2.3 steals and 3.0 assists for The Colony High School. Cotto was a two-time first team all-district and one time second team all-district. Her team had ttwo regional quarterfinal appearances and one regional tournament appearance as The Colony posted a 55-37 record over three seasons. Cotto will play at Howard College next season.

Akasha Davis

Davis, who is headed to Division I Lamar, averaged a double-double with 15.0 points and 10.8 rebounds while recording 1.5 assists per game for Wylie East High School. Davis shot 56.2% from the floor and 59.5% from the line. She was a 2021 TABC All-State and All-Star selection. Davis also made the 2021 TGCA All-Star Legacy Team, TGCA All-Star Team, District MVP for 2020 and 2021, TGCA Academic All-State for 2021 and All-District Academic for four years. Davis was also a part of a regional runner-up team for 2021, regional quarterfinalist squad in 2019 and district championship team for four years.

Grace Foster

Foster, at 6-1, averaged 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for Childress High School. She was a 48% shooter from the floor and 89.3% shooter from the free-throw stripe. Foster was also a TABC All-State pick, TABC All-Region and Press Pass Sports First Team honoree. She led the Bobcats to an area championship. Foster will play at Lubbock Christian University next season.

Ashley Ingram

The 6-1 Ingram owned 13.5 scoring, 8.4 rebound and 2.7 assist averages for Bridgeport High School this past season. She also shot 51.7% from the field and 64.2% from the foul line. Ingram, who will play at Texas Woman's University next year, was a three-time TABC All-State and TGCA All-State selection. Ingram was also a TABC and TGCA Academic All-State honoree for 2021. Her other list of awards include: 2019 Whataburger All-Tournament, Wise County MVP for 2019-20 and 2017-18 District and Wise County Newcomer of the Year. Ingram was also on regional finalist teams in 2019-20 and 2020-21 and a regional semifinalist squad in 2018-19.

Averee Kleinhans

At 5-8, Kleinhans averaged 24.2 points, 12.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists for Nocona High School. She was a four-time all-state selection, three-time district most valuable player and three-time Red River 22 MVP. Kleinhans holds the school record with 46 points in a district game. In three years, her Nocona team had an impressive 31-1 district record and was three-time district champions. This past season the Lady Indians had a 21-4 record. Kleinhans will play at West Texas A&M next season.

Kaeona Marquez

The 5-6 Marquez averaged 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 45% from the floor and 70% from the free-throw line for Dalhart High School. Marquez is a two-time TGCA All-State pick, 2020 district MVP, three-time all-district honoree and was selected to multiple all-tournament teams. She led the Lady Wolves to an 18-10 record and will play at Howard Community College next season.

Mia Trevino

At 5-9, Trevino averaged 21.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists for Lubbock Monterey High School while shooting 40% from the floor and 78% from the charity stripe. She scored 1,326 career points while being named district offensive MVP, all-region and TGCA Academic All-State while leading the Lady Plainsmen to the playoffs. Trevino will plat the University of Texas-Permian Basin next season.

Note: The profiles for the Oklahoma girls' players will appear in the Weekender Edition.