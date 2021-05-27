Seminole State bounces back to edge Chipola, 3-2

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

YUMA, Ariz. - The Seminole State College Trojans bounced back from a walk-off loss to a walk-off victory late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning in the NJCAA National Softball Tournament.

After suffering a heartbreaking 14-13 loss to Florida SouthWestern Wednesday night on a two-run walk-off single, Seminole State got a walk-off RBI single by Taylor Rowley in the bottom of the seventh to edge Chipola (Fla.) 3-2 and stay alive in the national tournament.

Seminole State 3, Chipola 2

Julie Kennedy led off the bottom of the seventh with a single to center.

Ashlynn Bruce was then inserted as a pinch-runner for Kennedy. Maebree Robertson executed a sacrifice bunt to advance Bruce to second base. One out later, Rowley doubled to left field, scoring Bruce for the game-winner.

Rowley led the Trojan offense by going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, one RBI and a run scored. Kennedy finished 2-for-3 with the one RBI and Bobbi Leitha had Seminole State's only other hit in a 1-for-2 outing.

Kennedy got the pitching win as she worked all seven innings, surrendered seven hits, walked only one and struck out three. Both Chipola runs were earned.

The Trojans jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first when Rowley reached on an error and ended up at third base on the same play. Rowley later scored on a passed ball.

After Chipola tied it in the second, Seminole State countered with a run in the bottom half of that frame. Cedeny DeLeon led off with a walk, got to second on a wild pitch and stole third. That set up Kennedy's run-scoring single to bring home DeLeon.

Chipola tallied a single score in the sixth to force the 2-all deadlock heading into the seventh.

The Trojans, who improved to 46-5-1 with the win, were scheduled to face Three Rivers (Mo.) late Thursday afternoon.

Florida SouthWestern 14, Seminole State 13

Florida SouthWestern rallied with four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, including a walk-off two-run single by Owen Bowers, to edge Seminole State 14-13 in a wild NJCAA Softball Tournament game.

Florida SouthWestern held a 16-15 edge in total hits. There were five errors in the game, including three by the Trojans.

DeLeon and Kennedy Holderread fueled the Seminole State offense. DeLeon finished 4-for-4 from the plate with four runs batted in off a two-run homer and two-run single. Holderread ended up 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and a pair of doubles.

Rowley had a 3-for-5 effort with a triple, double and two runs scored. Shea Moreno (2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored) and Leitha (2-for-5 with one RBI and two runs scored) contributed to the Trojan offense.

Florida SouthWestern jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning before Seminole State tied it up in the second as Holderread led off with a double to right and later scored off DeLeon's home run to center field.

The Trojans then scored four more runs in the third to go up 6-2. Rowley hit a one-out triple and scored off Leitha's infield single to short. After Moreno was hit by a pitch, Holderread doubled to left, making the score 4-2. Then DeLeon came through with a two-run single to center for a 6-2 SSC advantage.

The Florida squad closed the gap to 6-4 in the bottom of the third.

Then in the fourth, the Trojans scored five times with the help of two errors, a wild pitch and a run-scoring single to center by Moreno to make it 11-4.

But Florida SouthWestern countered with five runs of its own in the bottom half of the fourth to pull within 11-9.

Seminole State extended the lead to 13-9 on Holderread's two-run blast to center in the sixth.

But the Florida team got a solo-homer by Taylor Jensen to slice the deficit to 13-10.

The Trojans made five pitching changes in the game.