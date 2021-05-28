Faith 7 Bowl set for Saturday, June 5

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The 55th boys edition and the fourth girls edition of the Faith 7 Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, June 5, at Oklahoma Baptist University's Noble Complex.

The charity basketball games pit just graduated high school basketball stars from Oklahoma against the standouts from Texas. The boys' game is set for 5:30 p.m., with the girls' contest to follow at 7:30.

All proceeds go to the Faith 7 Activity Center which provides activities and training for challenged adults in the Shawnee area.

Players for the games are expected to report by Friday, June 4, at 11 a.m.

Here are the profiles for the Oklahoma girls:

Trinity Gooden

The 5-11 Gooden, headed to Division I Rice University next season, averaged 13.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 47% from the floor and 82% from the free-throw line for Choctaw High School. Gooden was part of four regional championship teams at Choctaw. She made the Big 8 All-Conference Team four years and was named to multiple all-tournament teams in leading the Yellowjackets to an 18-3 record.

Temira Poindexter

The 6-1 Poindexter, who will play at the University of Tulsa next year, averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for 2020-21 Class 5A State Champion Sapulpa High School. She shot 52% from the field for the season and nabbed numerous awards, including VYPE Magazine Top 100, OCA All-State Large Team, Skiatook Tournament MVP, All-Conference Player of the Year and Top 10, Super 5 Player of the Year.

Kelbie Washington

Washington, at 5-6 and headed to the University of Oklahoma, scored 14 points per game, pulled down 4.2 rebounds and collected 4.7 assists last season for Class 6A State Champion Norman High School where she shot 49% from the floor and 70% from the charity stripe. Washington was 2021 Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference MVP, 2021 McDonald's All-American nominee, ESPN 4-Star Recruit, 2020 Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the, 2020 first team all-conference and 2019 state champion.

Rory Greer

The 5-11 Greer averaged 16.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 49% from the field and 81% from the foul line for Grove High School. She scored 1,670 career points and led the Ridgerunners to a 16-5 record. Greer was also a part of regional and area championship teams at Grove. She will play at the University of Central Oklahoma next season.

Raychael Harjo

The 6-2 Harjo, who will play at the University of Central Oklahoma next year, averaged 17.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 54% from the floor and 86% from the free-throw line for Moore High School. Harjo's list of awards include: OCA All-State Large West, COAC All-Conference First Team, OGBCA All-State Large West, Oklahoma Native All-State, COAC All-Conference Second Team, OCA All-State Honorable Mention, Big All-City Honorable Mention and Super 5 Honorable Mention. She scored over 1,000 career points and is an honors graduate and salutatorian at Moore.

Chantae Embry

Embry, at 6-1, will play at Texas Tech University next season after scoring 12.1 points, grabbing 10.1 rebounds and dishing out 4.0 assists for Class 6A State Champion Norman High School. She was ranked No. 64 in the nation by ESPN and was a COAC First Team All-Conference, OGBCA All-Stater and OCA All-Star. Norman's Tigers went 19-0, were ranked No. 1 in the state and ranked No. 24 in the country by ESPN.

Haylee Mitchell

The 5-10 Mitchell possessed averages of 9.6 (scoring), 8.4 (rebounding) and 3.0 (blocks) while shooting 46% from the floor and 52% from the line for Tulsa Booker T. Washington High School. He was the conference leader in block shots per game for three years and was chosen as the team's defensive player of the Year. Mitchell was an OGBCA All-State selection, OCA Class 6A All-State, two-time First Team All-Green Country Conference and Second Team All-Frontier Conference.

Jade Upshaw

Upshaw, who will play at Arkansas State University next season, averaged 19.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 48% from the floor and 63% from the charity stripe for Kellyville High School. She led the Ponies to an 18-3 record this past season and scored 1,779 points during her Kellyville career. The 5-7 Upshaw led the Ponies to the Class 3A state semifinals in 2021, was a three-time Heartland Conference Player of the Year and was a First Team, All-State Tournament team. She was also a nominee for the McDonald's All-American Team, an OGBCA All-State pick and an OCA All-State honoree.

Delanie Crawford

The 5-11 Crawford will play at the University of Tulsa next year. She averaged 15.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists while hitting at a 48.6% pace from the field and 80.1% from the foul line for Piedmont High School. Crawford was a two-time Suburban Conference Player of the Year, First Team Big All-City, 2021 Tulsa World First Team selection and Adidas Gauntlet All-American. Past awards include 2019 All-Star Team by class and 2019 Class 5A All-State Tournament Team.

Kendra Gillispie

Gillispie, at 6-2, will play at Marquette University next year. She averaged 27.6 points, 16.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists for Moore High School. Gillispie shot 72% from the floor and 89% from the foul line. Her lengthy list of awards include: ESPN Top 100, Adidas All-American, Adidas National Champion, McDonald's All-American nominee, Who's Next All-American, Class 6A State MVP, Class 6A state champion and a Class 6A state track and field champion in the shot put. Gillispie score more than 1,500 points in her high school career.