Grayson tops Seminole State; Trojans edge Three Rivers

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

YUMA, Ariz. - Zoe Lott limited Seminole State to six hits over six innings as Grayson (Texas) knocked off the Trojans 5-1 in the consolation fourth round of the NJCAA National Softball Tournament Thursday night.

The loss came after Seminole State edged Three Rivers (Mo.) 6-5 earlier in the day.

The Trojans ended the season at 47-6-1. They went 3-2 in five national tournament games and finished fifth.

Grayson (Texas) 5, Seminole State 1

Lott struck out six and walked only one.

The lone Trojan run came on a two-out solo-shot by Taylor Rowley in the top of the fifth inning.

The Vikings, who totaled eight hits in the game, picked up one run in the first, before tallying three in the fourth and one more score in the fifth.

Bobbi Leitha had two of the six Seminole State hits while Rowley, Cydeny DeLeon, Julie Kennedy and London Lewis had one apiece.

Shakyrah Gladness took the pitching loss after getting relief help from Evy Aud and Kennedy.

Only two of the Grayson runs were earned as the Trojans committed two errors in the game.

Seminole State 6, Three Rivers (Mo.) 5

The Trojans jumped out to a 6-0 advantage through three innings and held on for dear life.

Relief pitcher Julie Kennedy had a solid effort from the circle. She pitched the final three innings and allowed just one hit and no walks while striking out two in earning the save.

Three Rivers posed a major threat in the bottom of the seventh on a one-out double and two-out error, but Kennedy registered a strikeout to end the game.

Kennedy also made an offensive impact for Seminole State, going 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in the third to make it 6-0. Shea Moreno and Taylor Rowley each finished 2-for-4 as well. Moreno hit a two-run double in the second and Rowley also scored a run.

The Trojans jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first as Bobbi Leitha drew a one-out walk, advanced all the way to third on Moreno's groundout and scored off Kennedy Holderread's run-scoring single to center.

Seminole State added three more runs in the second as Evy Aud, the starting and winning pitcher, reached on an infield single, moved up to second on Mobley's groundout and advanced to third on Rowley's single. Aud scored on a passed ball. After a Leitha walked, Moreno laced a two-run double to left, making it 4-0.

Then in the third, Cydeny DeLeon had a leadoff infield single before Kennedy blasted her two-run homer to left for a 6-0 Trojan cushion.

Three Rivers got three scores in the fourth off an RBI single, sacrifice fly and another run-scoring single to slice the deficit to 6-3. A two-run error pulled Three Rivers within 6-5 in the fifth.

Each team collected 12 hits as Seminole State overcame two errors.