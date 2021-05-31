Cowley struggles in NJCAA World Series opener

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - It was a rough start for the Cowley College (Kan.) Tigers Sunday in their opening game of the NJCAA World Series as they dropped a 12-4 decision to Central Arizona College.

Shawnee High School standout right-hander suffered his first loss of the season allowing eight runs, seven of which were earned, off seven hits with six strikeouts and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. His record fell to 9-1.

Dale High School star David Herring drove in two of the four Cowley runs with a single in the third inning as he finished 1-for-4 from the plate.

The Tigers are scheduled to play Tuesday at noon.