Rendleman sets four state records as Crain's team takes first

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Misty Rendleman established four state records, one of which was a national masters mark, as Crain's Muscle World of Shawnee recently hosted the USPF 57th Oklahoma State Powerlifting Championships.

The Crain's Muscle World team took first place as seven other individuals won their weight classes while one more took second.

Rendleman set state marks in the squat (325 pounds), bench press (195) and deadlift (400, also a national record) to finish with a total of 895 pounds, also a state record, in the 132-pound class of the women's masters division (over 40 years of age). She was also named Best Lifter in the Master's Division.

Six other state records were also set by three other individuals from the Crain's team.

In the women's open division at 198 pounds, Bethany Powell nabbed state records in the bench press (130 pounds), deadlift (310) and total (690). She also had a 250 in the squad as those lifts were good enough for a first-place finish.

Commanche Beaver earned two state records in the 275-pound class of the men's open division. He set state marks in the deadlift (590) and total pounds (1,525). He also recorded a 560 in the squat and 365 in the bench as he cruised to a first-place effort.

In the men's masters' 308-pound class, Anthony Gonzales set one state record in the bench press at 356 pounds. He also recorded a 445 squat, 505 deadlift and a 1,306 total, good enough for first place as well.

Elijah Lee, competing in the men's junior division at 123 pounds (ages 13-23), took first with a 115 squat, 110 bench and 185 deadlift for a total of 410 pounds.

Tanya Childress placed first at 123 pounds in the women's master's division (over 40). She recorded lifts of 140 (squat), bench press (70) and deadlift (240) for a total of 450 pounds.

In the men's master's (over 40) division at 181 pounds, Marchand Fleming captured first place with lifts of 600 (squat), 315 (bench press) and 550 (deadlift) for a total of 1,465 pounds. Fleming was also named Best Lifter in the Men's Division.

Jason Rendleman took second place at 181 pounds in the men's masters (over 40) division with a 425 (squat), 285 (bench press), 445 (deadlift) and 1,155 (total).