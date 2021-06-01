Area baseball stars honored by OBCA

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Dale High School's Ike Shirey and Carson Hunt were named to the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association Small East All-State Team while three other area players were selected as all-stars by class.

Selected to the OBCA Class 5A East All-Star Team by class was Shawnee's Krew Taylor.

Asher's Mike McDonald and Tahlan Hamilton were picked for the Class B East All-Star Team by class.

Shirey had an impressive .523 batting average with one home run, 19 doubles, 43 runs batted in and 57 runs scored while primarily hitting in the leadoff spot. He also stole 29 bases, walked 14 times and struck out just five times.

From the mound, Shirey posted a 6-1 record with a 3.50 earned run average as he struck out 61 batters and walked only 22.

Shirey will play collegiately next season at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton.

Hunt had a .356 batting average with five homers, five triples, eight doubles, 32 runs batted in and 47 runs scored. He also stole seven bases and drew 35 walks.

On the hill, Hunt registered a 6-1 pitching record as well with a 3.82 ERA to go along with 39 strikeouts and 23 walks.

Hunt will play his college baseball at Cowley College in Arkansas City, Kansas next season.

In addition to making the OBCA Small East Team, Shirey and Hunt were selected as 2A East All-Stars by class.

Taylor batted .419 this past season with one home run, 13 doubles, 23 runs batted in and 26 runs scored for the Wolves this past season. He also possessed a .571 slugging percentage and .508 on-base percentage.

Like Hunt, Taylor will play college baseball at Cowley College next year.

McDonald boasted a .529 batting average with four homers, 21 doubles and 51 runs batted in for the Indians. He also stole 16 bases and owned slugging and on-base percentages of .830 and .560 respectively. McDonald also owned a 7-3 pitching record with a 1.65 earned run average.

Hamilton had .446 batting average with two home runs,, one triple, 17 doubles, 37 RBIs and 17 stolen bases for Asher. He also possessed a .747 slugging percentage and .545 on-base percentage. His pitching record was 6-2 with a 2.56 ERA.