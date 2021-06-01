Faith 7 All-Star Basketball Games set for Saturday

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The 55th boys edition and the fourth girls edition of the Faith 7 Bowl is scheduled for Saturday at Oklahoma Baptist University's Noble Complex.

The charity basketball games pit just graduated high school basketball stars from Oklahoma against the standouts from Texas. The boys' game is set for 5:30 p.m., with the girls' contest to follow at 7:30.

All proceeds go to the Faith 7 Activity Center which provides activities and training for challenged adults in the Shawnee area.