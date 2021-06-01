OBU achieves five All-American track and field awards

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ALLENDALE, Mich. – The Oklahoma Baptist men's track and field team earned five NCAA All-American awards at the 2021 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.

To qualify for an NCAA All-American the athlete(s) must place in the top eight. The Bison made the final round of both the 4x100 meter relay and 400 meter run and placed eighth and fifth respectively.

The Bison got the afternoon started with the 4x100 meter relay as Mahcoe Smith, Jax Holland, Marcus Petersen and Shirvante Knauls finished with a time of 40.99 beating out Pittsburg State by .28 seconds. They also improved on their preliminary time (41.22) by .23 seconds.

Tarees Rhoden finished fifth in the 400 meter run with a time of 46.98. Rhoden improved his preliminary time (47.54) by .56 seconds.

"With Rhoden finishing fifth, all five guys earned All-American," said head coach Ford Mastin. "The 4x100 was fun to watch, with the team ranked 12th coming in and finishing eighth to earn the All-American. We will improve and come back stronger.”

OBU track and field finished the 2021 year with 10 NCAA All-Americans. They earned five during indoor national meet back on Saturday, March 15 and added five more on Saturday at the outdoor national meet.