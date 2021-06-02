Herring homers in Cowley College victory

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - David Herring hit a two-run homer in a 2-for-3 performance from the plate Tuesday in Cowley College's wild 24-14 victory over Shelton State (Ala.) in the NJCAA World Series.

Herring, a Dale High School product who plays shortstop for the Tigers, finished with the two runs batted in, singled once and drew three walks in the game while scoring four times.

His blast down the left field line occurred during a six-run eighth inning as Cowley was able to pull away with the run-rule win in that frame.

Isaac Jackson also homered for the winners and four other Tigers – Bryce Madron, Gus Freeman, Janson Reeder and Blake Robertson - had three hits apiece for the Arkansas City, Kan., institution.

Madron, of Blanchard; Reeder, of Edmond; and Freeman, of Leawood, Kan., each finished 3-for-5 while Robertson, also of Edmond, ended up 3-for-6. Madron doubled twice and knocked in five runs. Reeder drove home three runs. Freeman doubled once and picked up five RBIs and Robertson tripled and knocked in a pair of runs.

Cowley set the tone early with a six-run first inning before scoring two in the third, five in the fourth, one in the fifth, four in the seventh and finally six in the eighth.

The Tigers held an 18-17 edge in hits. Shelton committed four errors and Cowley ended up with two.

Cowley advanced to the elimination quarterfinals on Wednesday against the Central Arizona at 4 p.m. CST.