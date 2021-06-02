Inaugural CPN All-Star Football Game set for Friday at OBU

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The Inaugural Citizen Potawatomi Nation All-Star Football Game will take place Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Oklahoma Baptist University.

The game, which will feature players from around the state, will benefit the Bethel Quarterback Club.

“We kind of hope this becomes a yearly thing and I'm glad CPN has stepped in to help,” said Bethel head football coach Joey Guinn. “We had a vision and our quarterback club took it and ran with it.”

The kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. and player introductions will take place at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children.

Numerous area just graduated players will be playing in the contest.

From Bethel: Drae Wood, LW Moore, Drew Guinn and Harrison Thomas.

Shawnee: Josh Hair, Kolby Mitchell and Ian Johnson.

Tecumseh: Ethan Rickey and Colton Branch.

McLoud: Collin Gibson and Carson Cue.

Meeker: Conner Donaho and Parker Buoy.

The North head coach will be Shawnee assistant coach Jack Dingus and the South head coach will be Little Axe's Ethan Feuerborn.