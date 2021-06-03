Rolette steps down as Shawnee head softball coach

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

David Rolette, who guided the Shawnee Lady Wolves to the Class 6A State Fast Pitch Softball Tournament last fall, has stepped down from his head coaching position for personal reasons.

Those reasons were twofold, according to Rolette.

“My son Josh was promoted to Double-A (minor league) baseball in Ohio and we wanted to take some time to go watch him play,” said “My wife Mary has an autoimmune disease and we wanted to travel while she feels up to it.”

Josh is a 2015 Shawnee High School graduate and Mary, like David, teaches at the high school.

David will continue his duties as pitching coach for the SHS baseball squad.

“I'm going to miss the kids. It's always fun to come back to the school you attended and coach,” Rolette said.

Rolette doesn't leave the program too bare. Though several pieces of the Lady Wolves' program has been lost to graduation, Shawnee welcomes back its top two pitchers in senior-to-be Stormee Reed and junior-to-be Anneca Anderson.

“I feel like the program is in great shape and they will have two of the better pitchers in all of 6A back,” said Rolette.

The Lady Wolves finished 28-8 last fall in reaching the first round of the state tournament.

Rolette has served as a baseball or softball coach or both in his long coaching career. Prior to returning to his alma mater in 2006, he was baseball coach and athletic director at Asher High School, where he also assisted some in softball. Before his stint at Asher, Rolette was head baseball coach at Prague.

He had been the head coach of the Lady Wolves' softball program since 2014.

Note: Josh Rolette plays for the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians.