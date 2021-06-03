Season ends for Herring, Easley at Cowley

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - The season came to an end Wednesday for David Herring and J'Briell Easley and their Cowley College teammates at the NJCAA World Series.

Cowley dropped a 12-8 decision to Central Arizona, which also knocked off the Tigers in the opening round. Cowley went 1-2 at the series and finished the season at 47-10.

Herring, a Dale High School product, finished the season with a .350 batting average with 11 home runs, four triples, 16 doubles, 59 runs scored and seven stolen bases. He also owned a .442 own-base percentage and .682 slugging percentage.

Easley, out of Shawnee High School, made just one pitching appearance in the NJCAA World Series and that was in the first-round loss, his only setback of the season on his way to a 9-1 record. He also possessed a 4.63 earned run average with 73 strikeouts and only 27 walks in 56 1/3 innings.

Easley posted four shutout victories, including one seven-inning no-hitter.