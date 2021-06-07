Local players excel in CPN All-Star Football Game

Keven Scrutchins

The Citizen Potawatomi Nation Inaugural All-Star Football Bowl was held Friday night at Oklahoma Baptist University and plenty of local flavor flooded the gridiron.

The event was hosted by the Bethel Quarterback Club.

McLoud’s Colin Gibson was named the North’s MVP as he led his squad to a come-from-behind 35-24 over the South squad.

Early on it looked like the South was going to win the all-star battle as they hit on two-long touchdown passes to take a 12-0 lead with 5:42 remaining in the first quarter. The starting quarterback, Colin Dulaney from Davis, found running back A.J McKinney in the left flat for a 75-yard pitch and catch for the game’s first score with 10:42 on the first quarter clock.

After a stalled North drive, Dulaney needed just one play to jump the South’s lead to 12-0. This time Dulaney found Bethel’s Drae Wood who secured the catch then flipped the ball to Luke Still, in stride, and he took the ball the distance for the 64-yard score.

After another stop by the South’s defense, the game turned when Delaney’s first pass of their third possession was picked off by the North’s Alex Freeman, of Wetumka.

The North, led by Gibson and Shawnee running back Demetress Beavers, scored on a 13-play, 51-yard march. Beavers capped off the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 12-6 with 9:18 left in the second quarter.

The South answered quickly, as Delaney threw his third touchdown pass of the first half as he hit Matthew Hawkins for the 2-yard touchdown. The 2-point pass failed and the South led 18-6 with 6:56 to go in the first half. Hawkins was named the South’s MVP for the game.

The North then took possession and scored on a 62-yard, 5-play drive capped off with a Gibson touchdown pass to Tuttle’s Hunter Anderson with 5:05 left in the half. Gibson converted the 2-point run to cut the South lead to 18-14. The South then took control of things when Depew’s Tavin Hunt picked off a Dulaney pass at the North 42 yard line.

The North needed 2:48 to score again and take its first lead of the game with 0:09 left. Gibson found his McLoud running mate Karson Cue from two yards out for the scoring pass. Beavers then ran the ball in for two points to give the North a 22-18 lead at the half.

The North continued to dominate the game in the third quarter, scoring on its first two drive to take a 35-18 lead with just 1:20 left in the third quarter. Gibson found Cue for a 31-yard touchdown pass with 8:29 left in the third to increase the advantage to 28-18.

Gibson, after the North defense held the South to a four-and-out, scored on a 5-yard run and Shawnee’s Ian Johnson booted the extra point to put the North up 35-18 with just a little over a quarter of football left to play.

The South scored the final touchdown of the contest on a 14-yard run by Washington’s Emmit Wilk with 2:15 left in the game.

Beavers led all rushers with 124 yards on 15 carries and the one score. Beavers left the game on the final play of the third quarter with an injury.

Gibson went 7-of-13 passing for 96 yards and three passing touchdowns. Gibson also rushed the ball 13 times for 44 yards and one rushing touchdown.