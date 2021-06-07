Oklahoma girls hammer Texas in Faith 7 Bowl

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Team Oklahoma saw four of its players score in double figures in coasting to an 87-68 triumph over Team Texas Saturday in the Faith 7 Bowl at Oklahoma Baptist University's Noble Complex.

Harding Charter Prep's Kendra Gillispie and Grove's Rory Geer each tossed in 12 points while Norman's Kelbie Washington and Sapulpa's Temira Poindexter finished with 11 apiece as Oklahoma, keyed by a 27-17 second quarter and a 20-13 fourth, controlled much of the contest.

Washington, who also handed out three assists, grabbed three rebounds, had a steal and canned one 3-point shot, was selected as Oklahoma's Most Valuable Player. She was a member of Norman High School's 2021 Class 6A state championship squad and will play her collegiate ball across town at University of Oklahoma.

Geer, who will play at the University of Central Oklahoma next season was one of the game's top rebounder with eight as she also connected for a pair of 3-point baskets. Poindexter was 4-of-7 from the floor, including 3-of-5 from 3-point land. Poindexter will play at the University of Tulsa next season.

Every Oklahoma player got into the scoring column. Kellyville's Jade Upshaw, who is headed to Arkansas State next season, tallied nine points and grabbed seven boards. Choctaw's Trinity Gooden, Moore's Raychael Harjo and Tulsa Booker T. Washington's Haylee Mitchell contributed eight points each. Harjo, who will play at Central Florida next season, also collected seven rebounds and Gooden, who is headed to Rice University next year, ended up with a game-high three steals. Mitchell is headed to Drury University in Missouri.

Delanie Crawford, out of Piedmont and also bound for the University of Tulsa, tacked on six points, eight boards, two assists and a pair of steals. Chantae Embry, also a member of Norman's state championship team, added a basket, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. She is headed to Texas Tech University.

The game's top scorer was Texas' Zarria Carter with 18. Carter, from Mansfield High School, will play at Texas Wesleyan University next season. The Colony's Aariyah Cotto followed with 13 points and four assists and Childress' Grace Foster ended up with 10 points. Cotto is headed to Howard College and Foster will play at Lubbock Christian next season.

Ropesville High School's Maggie Anderson and Shamrock's Kynnan Shields tossed in seven points each. Anderson will play at Wayland Baptist next year.

Oklahoma held a 21-18 edge at the end of the first quarter and outscored Texas by 10 in the second in establishing a 48-35 halftime cushion.

Texas got as close as eight twice in the third period, but Oklahoma closed the final 4:42 of the quarter with a 13-7 spurt, including 10 points (with two treys) from Upshaw, along with a Crawford bucket and free shot. Oklahoma led 67-55 through three quarters.

Two Oklahoma early fourth-quarter 3-pointers – one apiece from Geer and Washington – helped keep Texas at bay.

Notes: Oklahoma moved to a 3-1 advantage in the young Faith 7 Bowl series...Proceeds from the Faith 7 All-Star Games go to send developmentally disabled community members to Special Olympics...Anderson won the 3-point shooting contest at halftime of the girls' game.