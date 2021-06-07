Seminole State goes 1-1 at NJCAA Soccer Tourney

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

EVANS, Ga. - The No. 7 seed Seminole State College women's soccer team was bounced from the NJCAA Tournament after falling to No. 2 seed Salt Lake in the quarterfinals Saturday.

The two teams played to a 3-3 deadlock in regulation and the two teams went scoreless through two overtime periods, which set up a shootout with penalty kicks. Salt Lake ended up holding a 3-2 edge, thus ending the Trojans' season.

Getting goals in regulation for Seminole State were Tiarra Hodges, Juni Ejere and Alexis Truitt.

Nabbing penalty kick scores in the shootout were Cynthia Armas and Isabella Lopez.

Trojan goalkeeper Sophie Augustin made 13 saves.

Seminole State quickly jumped out to a 1-0 lead just 11 seconds into the match when Hodges scored off an unassisted effort.

Salt Lake tied it in just the second minute when Cassidy Adams scored off a Quincy Richards assist.

The Trojans took a 2-1 advantage into halftime after Ejere struck the back of the net off a Claudia Garcia feed in the 11th minute.

Seminole State even went up 3-1 in the 50th minute as Truitt scored off a Sayler Choate assist.

But Salt Lake countered with a pair of unassisted goals, one by Emmy Fry in the 52nd minute and a Richards score in the 84th minute to force extra play.

Hannah Lee, Fry and Ashlyn Hall had the shootout PK scores for Salt Lake.

Seminole State 2, Butler 1 (First Round)

Second-half goals by Lauren DesCamp and Truitt lifted the Trojans to a 2-1 come-from-behind first-round victory in Seminole State's tournament opener on Friday.

DesCamp's game-tying score came in the 69th minute and Truitt's goal, off a DesCamp assist, occurred in the 85th minute.

Augustin was credited with three saves for the Trojans.

Ellie McDonald lifted Butler to an early 1-0 lead off an unassisted score in the 18th minute.