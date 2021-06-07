Texas boys roll past Oklahoma 121-109 in Faith 7 clash

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Damon Nicholas Jr. and Addarin Scott combined for 54 points as Team Texas hammered Team Oklahoma 121-109 Saturday in the 55th edition of the Faith 7 Bowl at Oklahoma Baptist University's Noble Complex.

The 6-foot, 5-inch Nicholas Jr., of Duncanville, Texas poured in 31 points, including one 3-pointer, and nailed all four of his free shots and the 6-9 Scott, out of Dallas Carter High School, finished with 23 as the Texans, who held a 54-44 halftime advantage opened the second half with a 9-1 run and maintained control the rest of the way.

Nicholas was selected as the Texas Most Valuable Player.

The catalyst in Texas building a 70-50 cushion with 5:46 to go in the third was Nicholas Jr., who tallied nine of his team's 16 points through the four-plus minutes of the third. Seminole, Texas product Blake Hamlin, who finished with 11 points, hit a trey and a short-range shot and Scott contributed a slam dunk during that stretch.

Also reaching double figures for Texas were Roanoke Byron Nelson High School standout Jesse Iweze with 12 and Dallas Jesuit College prep star Conor Moore with 10. Rounding out the scoring for the Texans were Jonathan Box (Frisco Independence High School) with nine, Hamilton Hamm (Dallas Carter) with seven and Landry Simmons (Aledo) with six.

Despite getting down by as much as 22 points in the third (78-56 with 3:50 remaining in the period), Team Oklahoma went on a 15-6 scoring binge to close the gap to 13.

Leading that scoring blitz was Oklahoma MVP Keyondre Young out of Del City. The 6-8 Young, who will play NCAA Division I basketball at Valparaiso next season, finished the game with 17 points as he registered 10 of those in the 15-6 spurt.

Oklahoma trailed by 13 (84-71) heading into the fourth, but saw the Texans open the final quarter with a 20-6 run, which featured five treys from the Texans, three of which came from Scott and one apiece from Hamblin and Simmons. The Texas lead swelled to 104-77 with 6:18 remaining.

Six Oklahoma players scored in double digits with 6-6 Putnam City North product Josh Nwanko leading the way with 18, including four 3-point buckets. Lawton MacArthur's Danquez Dawsey finished with 16 points, including two treys, and Sapulpa's Jackson Skipper ended up with 15 points, including two long-range connections.

Kingfisher's Matt Stone finished with 12 points, including a pair of 3-point makes, and Tulsa Rogers' Marquel Sutton supplied 10 points.

Rounding out the scoring for Oklahoma were Dale's Dallen Forsythe, a late addition to the squad, with nine points (all of which came in the fourth quarter), Bixby's Xavier Glenn with eight and Tishomingo's Jackson Lawley with five.

The closest Oklahoma got was the 12-point margin by game's end as Forsythe tallied the final three off a free throw and a layup with 12 seconds left.

Notes: With the loss, Oklahoma now holds a 37-23 series advantage in the Faith 7 Bowl...Though it is the 55th year for the event, Saturday's contest was actually the 60th game played in the series. Two games were played each in 1977-1981...Proceeds from the Faith 7 All-Star Games go to send developmentally disabled community members to Special Olympics...Stone won the slam dunk contest at halftime of the boys' game.