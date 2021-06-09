Bison golfer Patterson wins Women's OGA Mid-Am

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BROKEN ARROW – Rising senior Josie Patterson of the Oklahoma Baptist golf team shot a four over 76 on Tuesday afternoon to claim the 2021 Women's Oklahoma Golf Association Mid-Am Championship at The Club at Indian Springs.

After rain forced the tournament into a one round event on Tuesday, Patterson outlasted 21 golfers across the state to claim the annual title.

"I just went out today with intentions of having fun and figuring out what I needed to work on," said Patterson. "However, I'm very excited I played well enough to get a win with such a competitive field. I will take this moment and continue to work hard to prepare for our upcoming fall season."

Patterson only birdied the Par 5 on hole three, but was terrific down the stretch as she finished with five straight pars to close the event and take home the championship, beating out Michaela Dierinzo formerly of the University of Tulsa and Rachel Eckert of Oklahoma City University as they each shot a 78 (+5) on the day.

"I am proud of (of Josie) and it's good to see her hard work paying off," said Head Coach Mike Manlapig. "This summer is a great opportunity to build confidence for the upcoming fall season."

The Bison golf team will return to play in this fall.