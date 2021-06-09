Shawnee's Easley named to All-Region VI Baseball Team

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. - Former Shawnee High School standout J'Briell Easley was one of two Cowley County College baseball players named to the All-Region VI First Team for 2021.

Easley, a freshman right-hander, had a 9-1 pitching record with a 4.63 earned run average in helping the Tigers reach the NJCAA World Series this past season.

Four of his victories resulted in shutouts, including one of which was a seven-inning no-hitter against Coffeyville Community College.

In 57 1/3 innings this season, Easley struck out 73 batters and walked just 27. He fanned an average of 11.6 batters per nine innings on the year and pitched three complete games.

Recently, Easley was voted Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference East Pitcher of the Year.

Cowley County College, the conference and region champion, went 47-10 this past season while appearing in three games at the NJCAA World Series and going 1-2.