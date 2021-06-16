2021 Bison football season tickets on sale

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Oklahoma Baptist University football season tickets for the 2021 campaign are now on sale. Reserved and general admission tickets can be purchased online at OBUBison.com/Tickets.

Reserved seats in the midfield chair back section (Sec. 2) are $100, while reserved bench seating in Section 3 is $60. General admission season tickets can be purchased for $45.

Additional game day benefits, which can include priority parking and access to the Touchdown Club hospitality tent, are available with a 100 percent tax-deductible donation to the Bison Athletic Association. For more information on BAA benefits, or to make a gift, visit OBUBison.com/BAA.

OBU will host five home contests this fall at Crain Family Stadium at the Hurt Complex, including the annual Hall of Fame Game on Sept. 18, and Homecoming on Oct. 23.

Season ticket packages include admission to all five Bison home games, and season ticket holders have the option to renew or upgrade their seats in subsequent years.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season, the Bison were coming off their most successful campaign since joining NCAA Division II and the Great American Conference, going undefeated against their GAC rivals from the state of Oklahoma for the second straight year and finishing with a 7-4 overall record.

Stay up-to-date on the Bison football program throughout the year by following the team's official Twitter account (@OBU_Football).

2021 Bison Football Schedule

Sept. 2 at Ouachita Baptist, 6 p.m.

Sept. 11 Arkansas-Monticello, 6 p.m.

Sept. 18 Northwestern Oklahoma State, 6 p.m. (Hall of Fame)

Sept. 25 at Southwestern Oklahoma State, 6 p.m.

Oct. 2 Harding, 2 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Arkansas Tech, 2 p.m.

Oct. 16 at East Central, 6 p.m.

Oct. 23 Southeastern Oklahoma State, 6 p.m. (HC)

Oct. 30 at Southern Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Nov. 6 Henderson State, 2 p.m.

Nov. 13 at Southern Nazarene, 2 p.m.

Games in bold are home games

(HC) denotes homecoming