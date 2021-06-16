Meeker's VanSchuyver nabs soccer honor at ECU

East Central University Athletics

ADA – Three members of the 2020-21 East Central University soccer team have been awarded the United Soccer Coaches Award of Distinction, in its inaugural season.

Freshman Tanja Bauböck, junior Ashley VanSchuyver of Meeker and senior Allie Verner claimed the honors for the Tigers.

The Award of Distinction is for players who have achieved quality performance on the field; represented the highest ideals of team leadership; exhibited quality character attributes, including sportsmanship and respect for teammates, opponents, officials and the game in general and made other significant contributions to the benefit of the program and community.

"These three ladies exemplify what this award is all about," stated ECU head soccer coach Riley Bailey. "They are servant leaders always making the program and their teammates the top priority. During a tough and unstable year, they constantly gave everything they had day in and day out leading us to great success in the classroom, on the field and in the community. We're proud of their efforts and how they represent our Tiger Soccer program."

The Tiger trio are part of a group of 60 student-athletes to earn the honor in 2020-21, with only one other player from the Great American Conference joining the list.

VanSchuyver assisted on one goal during the 2020 season while starting all 10 matches for the Tigers. As an ECU sophomore in 2019, she scored two goals and assisted on another.