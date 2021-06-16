Stout pitching efforts by Wilson, Rogers lift Wolves

Stout pitching efforts by Zane Wilson and Kasen Rogers lifted the Shawnee Wolves to an 8-6, 3-2 summer league baseball doubleheader sweep of the Southmoore SaberCats on Tuesday at Memorial Park's Ed Skelton Field.

In the opener, Wilson was dominate from the mound for five innings and was able to withstand a shaky seventh to come away with the victory. In a scheduled five-inning second game, Rogers worked all five frames and allowed just three hits and overcame seven walks while striking out 13 for the win.

Shawnee 3, Southmoore 2 (Game 2)

Rogers pitched four scoreless innings before the SaberCats staged a rally with two outs in the fifth and final frame to finally get on the board.

An RBI double followed by a run-scoring single got Southmoore within 3-2.

However, just as he had done throughout the game, Rogers registered a strikeout to end the contest.

Rogers twice worked out of bases-loaded jams in the game in the second and fourth innings. Rogers recorded a strikeout to end the second and got the SaberCats to ground out with the bases juiced in the fourth.

Rogers also inflicted damage on Southmoore with his bat. He knocked in the first run of the game in the first with a hustling RBI double to left-center. He drove home Gunner Head, who led off with a single to left.

The Wolves maintained that 1-0 edge until the fourth when Rogers led off with a single down the line in left field and advanced to second base off Boston Tully's sacrifice bunt which resulted in an error as Rogers came around to score on the play and Tully ended up at second.

Wilson then singled to right field, scoring Tully for a 3-1 Shawnee advantage.

Rogers struck out the first two batters in the fifth before Southmoore made a serious comeback attempt.

The Wolves finished with six hits as Rogers and Head collected two apiece. One of Head's hits was off a bunt-single.

Shawnee 8, Southmoore 6 (Game 1)

By design, Bauer Brittain pitched the first inning only for the Wolves as he allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out three. The one Sabercat run in the inning was unearned due to an error.

Brittain was tuning up to compete in the Perfect Game All-American All-Star Series in Marietta, Georgia later this week.

Wilson took over for Brittain in the second inning and limited Southmoore to just one hit and two walks over the next five innings. During that span, Wilson struck out 10.

The SaberCats did pick up two unearned runs in the third for a 3-0 lead. Shawnee was forced to overcome four errors in the game.

The Wolves were held scoreless through five innings.

But the sixth was a different story. Shawnee sent 14 batters to the plate and produced eight runs off only four hits with the help of six walks and a hit batsman. The first 11 batters in the frame reached base safely for the Wolves.

Southmoore was forced to make two pitching changes during the sixth.

Reed Bowlan and Rogers jump-started the Shawnee surge in the sixth with back-to-back singles to lead off the rally. Brittain then singled through the left side of the infield to bring home Bowlan.

That set the stage for a walk-a-thon with the help of a hit batsman.

Brant Nave drew a bases-loaded walk and picked up an RBI. Boston Tully was then hit by a bases-loaded delivery to also get an RBI. That was followed by bases-loaded walks issued to Creed Muirhead, Maddux Tully, Wilson, Head and Bowlan to make it 7-3.

Rogers then hit a run-scoring single to right for the eighth and final Wolves' score.

The SaberCats then got three consecutive outs, the latter two of which were strikeouts, to finally end the frame.

Southmoore then picked up three scores in the seventh off four consecutive one-out hits.

Shawnee was scheduled to play a Wednesday afternoon doubleheader at Westmoore.