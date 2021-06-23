Wolves settle for split with Mustang

Zane Wilson finished 3-for-4 from the plate, including a two-run walk-off triple in the sixth inning, as the Shawnee Wolves trounced Mustang 12-3 in the first game of a summer league baseball doubleheader Tuesday night at Memorial Park's Ed Skelton Field.

Mustang 's Broncos bounced back to claim the second game by a 6-4 count.

Shawnee 12, Mustang 3 (Game 1)

Wilson also had a run-scoring single in the fifth inning to highlight a five-run frame. The Wolves also tallied five more in the sixth.

Shawnee pounded out 11 hits in the game as Kasen Rogers, Brant Nave and Reid Bowlan each went 2-for-3.

Rogers had an RBI double to left field in the first to make it 1-0 and had a run-scoring single in the fifth. Nave also knocked in two runs with an RBI single in the second to make it 2-0 and a run-scoring single to left in the sixth. Bowlan drove home three runs with an RBI single to center in the fifth and two-run single through the right side of the infield in the sixth.

Creed Muirhead (1-for-2 with a double) and Gunner Head (1-for-3 with two RBIs) had the other Wolfpack hits.

Boston Tully pitched the last two innings for the victory as he allowed no hits and only one walk while recording a pair of strikeouts. He faced the minimum six batters and was helped by a 5-4-3 double play to wrap up the top of the sixth.

Head started on the mound for Shawnee. He pitched two scoreless innings, retiring all six batters he faced, including one on a strikeout. However, Mustang scored three in the third off back-to-back run-scoring singles by Maddox Lawson and Gage Wells, followed by a bases-loaded walk issued to Jackson Picklesimer.

The five-run fifth was jump-started by Muirhead's leadoff double to center. Easton Odell was hit by a pitch before two straight outs appeared to squash the rally. But Reid's RBI single to center tied it at 3-3. Wilson's go-ahead single through the left side of the infield put the Wolves on top for good, 4-3.

Rogers then delivered a run-scoring to left and Head followed with his two-run single. He was thrown out at second base, trying to stretch the hit to a double, but not before the damage was done as Shawnee led 7-3.

A leadoff hit batsman (Maddox Tully) and back-to-back one-out walks to Muirhead and Odell loaded the bases and set the stage for the five-run sixth to end it. Nave hit a run-scoring single to left. Bowlan later hit a two-out, two-run single through the right side of the infield and Wilson's triple to left, knocked in the final two runs, concluding the contest.

Wooden bats are used in the summer league and extra hitters were employed in the starting lineup. Shawnee had one extra hitter in the game.

Mustang 6, Shawnee 4 (Game 2)

The Wolves fell into a 3-0 hole, but finally picked up a single run in the fifth and two in the sixth to force a 3-all tie.

But Mustang picked up three scores in the top of the seventh and held on after Shawnee got a run when Boston Tully walked, stole second and ultimately scored after two wild pitches to clip the deficit to 6-4.

The Wolves were unable to score again.

The Broncos held a 9-8 edge in total hits.

Shawnee batted 12 in the starting lineup as Bowlan, one of those extra hitters, led the offense with a 2-for-2 effort with a double and a run scored.

The Wolves got its first run in the fifth when Maddox Tully led off with a single to center, reached second on Odell's infield single to third. Nave then followed with an RBI single to right pulling Shawnee within 3-1.

Then in the sixth, Bowlan's leadoff double to left, triggered the uprising. Wilson later picked up an RBI off a fielder's choice and Rogers doubled down the line in left field to make it 3-3.

A two-run double down the left-field line by Kelson Fears and a run-scoring single to center by Gage Wells hiked the Mustang advantage back to three at 6-3.

The two games concluded summer league play for Shawnee.