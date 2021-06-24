Brittain pitches two scoreless innings in all-star game

STILLWATER – Shawnee High School right-handed pitcher Bauer Brittain pitched two scoreless innings and hit a double Wednesday during a tie game of the Oklahoma State Games at Oklahoma State University's new O'Brate Stadium.

“His velocity was 88-90 (miles per hour),” said Shawnee head coach Kevin Paxson.

Brittain also went 1-for-2 from the plate with his double.

He was an all-district honoree for the Wolves this past season as a junior. Brittain registered a 3-2 record with a 1.05 ERA as he compiled 59 strikeouts along the way.

Brittain, who also played second base for Shawnee this past season, had a team-best .422 batting average with seven triples, 10 doubles, 28 runs batted in and 27 runs scored.