Shawnee hosting Top Club National Softball Championships

The Ballfields at Firelake along with Shawnee High School and North Rock Creek High School served as host sites for the Top Club 18-and-under National Fast Pitch Softball Championships which began earlier this week.

Some of the premier teams in the state and the nation were on hand for the five-day tournament which wraps up on Saturday with the championship rounds at the University of Oklahoma's Marita Hynes Field in Norman.

Teams from New Jersey, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Kansas and Missouri to name a few states converged on the Shawnee and Norman areas.

Ten pools of four teams each were involved in the event.

Play at the Firelake fields were scheduled to wrap on Friday.

Playing for the Nebraska Gold is Gatorade National Player of the Year Jordyn Bahl, a pitcher and utility player who has signed to play for the Sooners next season.

The tournament also features some area players, including Shawnee's Tatum Sparks on the Oklahoma Athletics 18 Premier-Madden team. Also from Shawnee are Hallie Wilson and Anneca Anderson playing for Oklahoma Force-Coil.

Sparks will play at Oklahoma State next season while Wilson will play at Seminole State College. Anderson will be back at Shawnee for her junior season this fall.

The Tulsa Elite 2021/22-Wood team includes Tecumseh High School's Harley Sturm and Emily Bingham.

Sturm will play at NCAA Division II Emporia State in Kansas next season while Bingham will be back for her senior campaign at Tecumseh in the fall.