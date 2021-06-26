OBU releases fall 2021 soccer schedule

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The three-time Great American Conference regular season champion Oklahoma Baptist women's soccer team announced its 2021 schedule on Thursday.

Fans will be treated to eight home matches and one home scrimmage this season with nine matches coming on the road. The Bison non-conference schedule includes the top three teams in the Lone Star Conference as well as the top teams in the MIAA.

The Bison kick the regular season off at home on Sept. 2 against Central Missouri before hitting the road for a tough non-conference slate as they take on reigning Lone Star Conference Champion Dallas Baptist on Sept. 4 and runner-up West Texas A&M on Sept. 9.

The Bison conclude their three-game road stand with a trip to Edmond to take on the reigning MIAA Champion Central Oklahoma on Sept. 11. The Bison come back home for one more non-conference game against Texas A&M–Commerce on Sept. 14 before starting their conference schedule with a three-game homestand.

OBU welcomes in Harding to open GAC play on Sept. 30 before they take on the reigning GAC Tournament Champions Ouachita Baptist on Oct. 2, where unfinished business will be on the Bison's mind after dropping a 1-0 overtime loss in the title game. OBU closes its homestand against Southern Nazarene on October 5.

OBU will travel to Ada to battle East Central on Oct. 7 before battling Northwestern Oklahoma State on Oct. 14 in Alva. The Bison conclude the first wave of conference opponents against Southwestern Oklahoma State at home on Oct. 16.

The Bison then begin the second leg of the GAC's double-round robin format beginning with three straight road games against Harding (Oct. 21), Ouachita (Oct. 23), and Southern Nazarene (Oct. 26).

The Bison follow with a home contest against East Central on Oct. 28 before hitting the road against SWOSU on Nov. 4.

Senior Night will be on Saturday, Nov. 6 as the Bison welcome in Northwestern.

The Oklahoma Baptist women's soccer team has played in every GAC title game in the NCAA Division II era and has won three regular season championships as well as a tournament title and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 2018.

Fans can connect with the OBU women's soccer team throughout the year by following their official Twitter and Instagram account (@OBU_WSoccer).