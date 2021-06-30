Seminole State soccer freshman named Second Team All-American

SEMINOLE – Alexis Truitt, a freshman forward for the Seminole State College soccer team, was named an NJCAA Second Team All-American, it was recently announced.

Truitt, from Bourne, Texas, shared the team lead in both goals (15) and assists (10) in helping the Lady Trojans reach the NJCAA Division I National Tournament.

She placed 31 shots on goal for the season (had 51 shots overall) and converted one penalty kick in her only attempt. Four of her goals proved to be game-winners as she played in 15 of the team's 16 matches on the year.

Truitt shared the team lead in goals with sophomore Juni Ejere and shared the assist lead with sophomore Lauren DesCamp.

Ejere, from Weatherford, Texas, ended the season with the 15 goals and one assist. DesCamp, like Truitt, had double-digit goals and assists at 11 and 10 respectively, DesCamp is from Carrolton, Texas. Sophomore Tiarra Hodges, of Temple, Texas, also recorded 11 goals and a pair of assists on the year.

Seminole State registered a whopping 79 goals on the season while surrendering just 10 in posting a 14-2 record. Sixty-seven of the 79 goals were set up by assists. As a team, the Lady Trojans averaged 4.9 goals per match and averaged 25 shots each outing.

SSC reached the national tournament and won their first-round game over Butler Community College (Kan.), 2-1 before falling in the second round to Salt Lake on penalty kicks. SSC and Salt Lake had played to a 3-3 draw before the penalty-kick phase was instituted.