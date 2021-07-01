Another strong pitching effort by Gray

DENVER – Jon Gray had yet another strong effort from the mound Wednesday night after coming off the disabled list.

The former Chandler High School and University of Oklahoma right-handed pitching standout overcame a shaky first inning and threw six complete frames in getting the victory as the Colorado Rockies thumped the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 at Coors Field.

Gray (5-6) surrendered both runs in the first inning off a triple, sacrifice fly and solo-homer, but from there it was dominance as he held the Pirates scoreless over the next five innings. The only two hits he gave up were the triple and homer as he finished with five strikeouts and only four walks.

It was Gray's second appearance in three weeks since coming off the DL. He pitched five scoreless innings and gave up only five hits while striking out 10 and allowing no walks in Colorado's 5-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers last Friday night. He did not get the decision in that game.

Gray now has a 3.89 earned run average on the season after it ballooned to 5.71 before going on the DL with a right elbow strain.

As a senior at Chandler High School, Gray posted an 8-1 record with a 1.50 ERA for coach and now athletic director Geoff Metheny. Gray compiled 115 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings. He earned all-state honors and was Little All-City Player of the Year as a senior.

Prior to playing for the Sooners, Gray played at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton and had a 6-2 record with a 2.89 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 53 innings pitched for the Mountaineers.

At OU, Gray was First Team All-American and was unanimous choice for the All-Big 12 Team. He also earned Big 12 Conference Pitcher of the Week three times as he posted a 10-3 record with a 1.64 ERA with 147 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings as a junior. Gray was also voted Most Valuable Player of the 2013 Big 12 Tournament in which the Sooners won.