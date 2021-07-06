Rising Stars Gymnastics group excels at nationals

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Eight students from Shawnee's Rising Star Gymnastics recently attended the annual AAU National Championships and the team came away with 16 medals, including five state championships.

Coached by Debbie Simonson and Katie Schumacher, the girls from Rising Stars Gymnastics competed in levels 2, 3 and 4 as more than 2,000 gymnasts of various ages and levels from all over the United States attended. Rising Stars was one of nine gyms representing Oklahoma.

Four of the first-place medals came from Rising Stars gym on Level 3.

Juliet Troutz, of Shawnee, captured three of those – first on the vault, first in the floor exercises with a 9.9 and first in the all-around. Troutz also had a third on the beam.

Rilynne Roberts, of Macomb, took first on the beam, second on the bars and third on the vault to post an all-around second-place score of 38.075.

Also on level 3, Shawnee's Aria Griggs claimed third place on the bars.

At Level 4, Shawnee's Karlee Linn had a first-place effort in the floor exercises and claimed third on the bars.

Also on Level 4, Newalla's Taylor Reyes had a pair of second-place finishes on the vault and bars.

Macomb's Ocean Minor took second in the floor exercises and third on the beam.

Kassadi Lowden, of St. Louis, Okla., took third on the bars.

Next year's event is scheduled to be held in Illinois.