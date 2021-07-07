Five Bison golfers All-American Scholars

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The WGCA announced the release of their All-American Scholars on Tuesday as five Oklahoma Baptist University Bison golfers were recognized with the prestigious honor.

Seniors Michelle Carr, Shelby Phillips and Elly Baze along with junior Josie Patterson of Chandler and freshman Valentina Nunez Butzonitch all earned a spot on the team. A total of 1,432 women's collegiate golfers were named ot the team.

"I am so proud for what this team has accomplished this school year," said OBU head coach Mike Manlapig. "With so much on their plate and a worldwide pandemic present, these young ladies conitnued to excel both on the course and in the classroom.”

The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics with the minimum cumulative GPA at 3.50.