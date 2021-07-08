Gray overcomes rough first inning

PHOENIX, Ariz. - After a first-inning struggle, right-hander Jon Gray settled down and held the Arizona Diamondbacks scoreless over the next five innings in the Colorado Rockies' 4-3 loss Tuesday night.

Gray, a former Chandler High School and University of Oklahoma star pitcher, surrendered three earned runs in the opening inning, but ended up giving up six hits, walking only one and striking out eight.

Colorado trailed 3-2 when Gray left the game after working six compete innings.

It was Gray's third pitching appearance since coming off the disabled list with a right elbow strain. Gray is 1-0 with two no decisions since returning from the DL. During that span, he has allowed just five earned runs.

He has a 5-6 record on the season with a 3.94 earned run average. He now has 73 strikeouts through 80 innings this season.

The Rockies rallied to tie Tuesday's contest at 3-3, but lost the game in the bottom of the ninth on a walk-off hit batsman.

As a senior at Chandler High School, Gray posted an 8-1 record with a 1.50 ERA for coach and now athletic director Geoff Metheny as Gray compiled 115 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings. He earned all-state honors and was Little All-City Player of the Year as a senior.

Prior to playing for the Sooners, Gray played at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton and had a 6-2 record with a 2.89 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 53 innings pitched for the Mountaineers.

At OU, Gray was First Team All-American and was unanimous choice for the All-Big 12 Team. He also earned Big 12 Conference Pitcher of the Week three times as he posted a 10-3 record with a 1.64 ERA with 147 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings as a junior. Gray was also voted Most Valuable Player of the 2013 Big 12 Tournament in which the Sooners won.