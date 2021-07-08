OBU softball program adds two new assistant coaches

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma Baptist University head softball coach Sam Maples announced the addition of two new assistant coaches on Tuesday as Jace Brewer and Jessica Boone join the staff on Bison Hill.

"We are so excited to welcome both Jace and Jessica to our staff," said Maples. "They will be tremendous assets to our program and the energy they bring to the game in unmatched. We have an exciting season ahead."

A former Major League Baseball player with the Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals organizations, Brewer transitioned into a successful head coaching tenure with the Washington High School softball program.

Brewer led the Warriors to three fast pitch state championships in 2013, 2014 and 2015 and also won a state title as the head man of the slow pitch team in 2014-15. In all, Brewer has 16 tournament appearances as the head man since 2013.

"I am really excited to bring Jace on board at OBU," said Maples. "He is passionate about recruiting, player development and the spiritual formation of our athletes. With his background in softball and professional baseball, he will have an immense impact with our hitters and infielders."

Brewer has previous stints as an assistant coach with high schools in Newcastle, Norman and Washington. He played at Baylor for two seasons before being drafted in 2000 and returned to the classroom to complete his Bachelor of Arts and Sciences at Southern Nazarene in 2010.

Boone is a former softball player at Northeastern State University where she spend the last three seasons as a graduate assistant with the program while earning her Masters of Education in School Administration.

Boone was the first ever Academic All-American in the RiverHawks' history while also being named All-MIAA Honorable Mention twice. As a coach, she helped lead the RiverHawks to three straight winning seasons in the very tough MIAA conference as well as 11 All-MIAA selections in her tenure.

"Jessica comes from a great softball lineage at Northeastern State under head coach Clay Davis," said Maples. I'm looking forward to her coming in to work with my hitters and outfield. She brings so much to our staff with her background in the game as well as local recruiting connections."

As the Bison complete their staff they will move through the offseason and turn their focus to the upcoming 2022 season. For up-to-date information, follow the Bison softball program on Twitter at @OBU_Softball.