Rolette scores game-winning run

GENEVA, Ill. - Former Shawnee High School baseball star Josh Rolette scored the game-winning run on a walk-off hit from teammate Nick Santoro as the Kane County Cougars edged the Houston Apollos 2-1 in 11 innings Thursday.

Rolette, a 2015 SHS graduate, was making his third appearance for Kane County, of the American Association, after recently being released by the Double-A Akron RubberDucks of the Cleveland Indians organization.

In the 11th, Rolette singled and advanced to second off Josh Allen's sacrifice bunt before scoring on Santoro's walk-off hit.

Rolette, the team's catcher, went 2-for-4 and drew a walk before scoring the game-winning run.

In the three games with the Cougars, Rolette is batting 5-for-10 (.500) with three doubles, three walks and four runs scored. His first three hits with Kane County were doubles through the first two contests.

The American Association is a league now under the umbrella of Major League Baseball. Players from league can be picked up by MLB organizations at any point.