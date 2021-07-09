Two recent Shawnee grads gearing for All-State Swimming Meet

Two recent Shawnee High School graduates – Isabel Webb and Trent Ogden - will compete in the OSSAA 2020 All-State Swimming Meet on Monday, July 26 at the Mitch Park YMCA in Edmond.

Webb and Ogden excelled for the Shawnee Lady Wolves and Wolves this past season.

Webb placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (24.89 seconds) and 13th in the 100 butterfly (1:03.23) at the Class 6A State Championships in February.

She was also part of the Lady Wolves' state championship teams in the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay. Webb swam the butterfly leg in the medley relay and had the anchor leg in the freestyle relay.

Ogden finished fourth in the state in the 50 freestyle (21.95 seconds) and sixth in the 100 backstroke (53.70).

He also was part of the seventh-place 200 medley relay team for Shawnee in which he swam the backstroke. Ogden also was part of the Wolves' ninth-place 200 freestyle team in which he led off the race.

“We are very proud of these two and their accomplishments throughout their high school careers,” said Valarie Colburn, Shawnee head swimming coach.