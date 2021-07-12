International Finals Youth Rodeo underway in Shawnee

Shawnee News-Star

The International Finals Youth Rodeo kicked off Sunday night in Shawnee. Performances this week will feature over 930 entries from 35 different states.

The IFYR is set to take place through July 16, and will be the richest youth rodeo in the sport, paying out upwards of $250,000.

Athletes in 10 disciplines—bareback riding, cowgirls breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, pole bending, goat tying, barrel racing, bull riding, and team roping —will compete for their piece of the $250,000 purse.

The rodeo features 11 total performances, with the final performance taking place Friday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Additionally, the lineup will have six athletes in bareback riding, 215 cowgirls in breakaway roping, 17 in saddle bronc riding, 52 in steer wrestling, 135 cowboys in tie-down roping, 81 in pole bending, 88 in goat tying, 193 in barrel racing, 28 in bull riding, and 123 pairs in team roping.

For more information, go to ifyr.com. FloRodeo will broadcast the event live. Those interested in watching the event can visit florodeo.com.