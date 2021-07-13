Former McLoud star, current Sooner Wyatt Olds picked in MLB draft

Former McLoud High School baseball standout and current Oklahoma Sooner Wyatt Olds was the 196th overall pick in the seventh round Monday by the Boston Red Sox in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.

Olds, the right-handed pitcher who just completed his redshirt sophomore campaign at OU, had a 4-6 record with a 5.23 earned run average this past season. He made 19 appearances, including 11 starts.

He recorded 101 strikeouts and only 37 walks in 75 2/3 innings in 2021.

Olds had a 4-0 record with a 1.89 ERA in 19 innings in 2020 before the pandemic prematurely shut down the season. He struck out 29 batters and walked just eight in the 2020 campaign.

At McLoud High School, Olds earned All-State and All-Conference awards.

Olds was one of three Sooners drafted on Monday. The other two were first baseman Tyler Hardman, 153rd overall and fifth round by the New York Yankees and right-handed pitcher Jason Ruffcorn, eighth round by the Philadelphia Phillies.