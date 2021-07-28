Webb, Ogden shine in All-State Swim Meet

EDMOND - Recent Shawnee High School graduates Isabel Webb and Trent Ogden contributed to the East's All-State Swimming victories over the West on Monday at the Edmond Aquatic Center.

Shawnee head coach Valarie Colburn served as coach of the East squads as the East girls were victorious by a 91-59 count while the East boys registered an 82-74 decision.

Webb was part of the first-place 200-yard medley relay team and 200 freestyle relay combo. Individually, she also took second in the 50 freestyle and fourth in the 100 butterfly.

Ogden was part of the second-place freestyle relay team. He also finished fourth in the 100 freestyle and seventh in the 50 freestyle.