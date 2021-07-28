What were Oklahoma and Texas to do?

Viewing a recent commercial on TV, it was the latest in the ad campaign of “What would you do for a Klondike Bar?” - the adult male was so set on the cool, tasty ice cream treat he shaved off one of his eyebrows.

Oklahoma and Texas certainly snatched up their Klondike Bars in hopes of not losing some brows by not renewing their grant of media rights with the Big 12 Conference, thus setting into motion a likely move to the Southeastern Conference.

Though the move isn't officially set until 2025, it could happen sooner especially if the Big 12's remaining eight remembers decide to disband.

Is it a good move in general? Yes, financially the move enables the Sooners and Longhorns to pick up even more bucks. The Big 12 television deal makes up a bulk of the conference's revenue.

This year, $345 million was distributed to the 10-member Big 12 ($34.5 million apiece) which was down from the previous year due to the pandemic. The SEC's average payout to each of its members was announced at $44.6 million apiece in January.

If the move goes through, don't be surprised if OU and UT get even bigger slices of the pie, along with the other SEC schools, when new TV deals are made in the future.

Is it a good move athletically? When it comes to football, OU, as opposed to UT, has held the upper hand, capturing six Big 12 Championships in a row (14 overall). Texas is a distant second with three titles, the latest coming in 2009.

As for the other sports, softball will obviously be competitive at the highest of levels after coming off a national championship in June and as long as Patty Gasso wants to stay around as coach. Gymnastics, both women and men, will also be in the national title hunt as well.

Six straight football conference championships for OU will be hard to come by in the SEC. Can the Sooners achieve some SEC crowns? Yes, but reeling off six in a row will be a monumental task. But barring some other disaster or pandemic, the Sooners and Horns will have fat wallets.

The other sports? Baseball and the difficulty comes to mind with the Sooners shifting to the SEC. As much as the SEC has dominated the football world, the SEC has even been more dominant in baseball. This past season, the SEC sent three of the eight teams to Omaha for the College World Series – Mississippi State and Vanderbilt (which both played in the finals with Mississippi State claiming the title) along with Tennessee. Three other SEC squads – Arkansas, Ole Miss and LSU - made it to the Super Regionals (or the final 16). Though OU knocked off the then top-ranked Razorbacks in a midweek game, the Sooners struggled through the remainder of the 2021 season, getting an early exit from the Big 12 Tournament and missing out on reaching regionals. It will be an uphill battle for OU. Taking recruiting to another level and overcoming early departures to the MLB draft will be critical.

Time will tell with new coaching staffs for men's and women's basketball this upcoming season. In men's basketball, the Sooners, then coached by Lon Kruger, have certainly held their own in regards to the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. Oklahoma, ranked 24th at the time, defeated ninth-ranked and extremely talented Alabama 66-61 this past season at the Lloyd Noble Center. In 2020, OU edged Mississippi State 63-62. The Sooners are 6-2 since the SEC-Big 12 Challenge was launched. Now the Sooner men and women will be led by coaches Porter Moser and Jennie Baranczyk respectively.

As for the remaining Big 12 members? Oklahoma State certainly has the credentials to jump from somewhere like the Pac-12, Big 10 or Atlantic Coast Conference. I think the Pac-12 is interesting because the league, for the first time, will have a presence in the Central Time Zone should the Pokes decide to commit there. Texas Tech would certainly be attractive to jump to that league with the Cowboys and Cowgirls.

It wasn't too long ago in which both OU and OSU was courted and flirted with the Pac-12.

Of course that means long trips for O-State in each sport.

OSU fans may enjoy trips to the Los Angeles area for games with USC or UCLA. If the schedule works out they can play in the warmth in November at Arizona or Arizona State. O-State can also renew a rivalry with the Colorado Buffaloes.

As for the other Big 12 teams – TCU, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State and West Virginia – it's going to be a newsworthy adventure. The Mountaineers would be suited for the ACC. Iowa State is basically in Big 10 territory. Kansas has to be on other league's radars because of its men's basketball tradition (certainly not football). K-State would certainly be attractive because of having a solid football program the past 25-30 years (not before). TCU and Baylor, both private institutions, may face the most uncertainty unless the Pac-12 might pick them up as well.

The American Athletic Conference, perhaps the best football and basketball league outside the Power Five, could snatch up some of these schools and strengthen the conference. AAC institutions Cincinnati and Central Florida have made national impacts in recent seasons and Tulsa, coming off a fine season in 2020, is just up the Turner Turnpike.