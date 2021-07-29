All-State Football Game at OBU Friday Night

Four area football stars will take to the gridiron for the final time in their high school careers as they play for the East squad in the 2021 Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Game Friday night at Oklahoma Baptist University's Crain Family Stadium.

The kickoff between the East and West is set for 7 p.m. with pregame festivities, including player introductions, will begin at 6:15 p.m.

Shawnee's Joe Maytubby and Bethel's Drae Wood will be playing for the East team along with Tecumseh's Ethan Rickey and Anthony O'Guinn.

Maytubby, a 6-foot, 5-inch, 253 pounder who was named District 5A-3 Defensive Lineman of the Year as a defensive end, compiled 120 tackles, including 14 quarterback sacks during the 2020 season for the Wolves.

Wood, at 6-3, 190, had a solid senior campaign for the Wildcats as he registered 46 catches for 563 yards and eight touchdowns.

Rickey, a 6-5, 304-pound offensive lineman, played on defense as well for the Savages as he recorded 71 tackles (11 solo) with seven stops for lost yards in 2020.

O'Guinn, a 5-11, 175-pound cornerback, totaled 78 tackles (27 solo) with four pass interceptions and a stop for lost yards for Tecumseh.