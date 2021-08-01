Area football players help East defeat West

Four area football players – Shawnee's Joe Maytubby and Bethel's Drae Wood along with Tecumseh's Ethan Rickey and Anthony O'Guinn – played in their final high school game helping the East shut out the West 31-0 in the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Game Friday night at Oklahoma Baptist University's Crain Stadium.

Maytubby, at defensive end, and O'Guinn, at cornerback, made major contributions in helping the East defense register the shutout.

Maytubby had several tackles for loss, including three quarterback sacks in the first half. No official defensive statistics were kept, but it is believed that Maytubby was the game's top tackler. O'Guinn was in on some tackles from the secondary.

On offense, Wood, a receiver, nearly scored a touchdown when he got the ball on a jet sweep and was stopped near the goal line for a 4-yard gain. The East got the touchdown on the next play when Pryor quarterback Ben Ward crossed the goal line. Rickey, playing on the offensive line, helped pave the way for the East to score 24 first-half points.

Ward scored off a pair of 1-yard runs, both late in the second quarter for the East. Vian's Javyn Wright opened the scoring with a 2-yard run in the first quarter and went on to become the game's top rusher. Ponca City's Spencer Ball booted a 30-yard field goal and connected on all four of his extra points. Kiefer's Hadden Cooper also had a 5-yard TD run in the fourth quarter for the winners.

Maytubby will play college football on the NCAA Division 2 level at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond this fall. Wood will play on the junior college level at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami.