Solid pitching by Gray since coming off DL

With rumors circulating that Jon Gray could be on the trading block during last Friday's Major League Baseball trade deadline, he went out and pitched 6 1/3 strong innings in the Colorado Rockies' 9-4 road victory over the San Diego Padres later that night.

Gray, the former Chandler High School standout and Oklahoma Sooner right-hander, surrendered just two earned runs off four hits with four strikeouts and three walks in earning the victory.

Gray is now 3-0 with a 2.61 earned run average in 41 1/3 innings since coming off the disabled list with a right elbow strain on June 25. With four no-decisions during that seven-game span, he has recorded 45 strikeouts and walked only 16.

He now has a 7-6 record with a 3.62 ERA for the season. In 104 1/3 innings, he has more than doubled his strikeout to walk ratio. He has punched out 95 batters while walking only 43 in 2021.

Gray has lowered his ERA from 5.71 since going on the DL. He also had a 4-6 record before the injury.

As a senior at Chandler High School, Gray posted an 8-1 record with a 1.50 ERA for coach and now athletic director Geoff Metheny as Gray compiled 115 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings. He earned all-state honors and was Little All-City Player of the Year as a senior.

Prior to playing for the Sooners, Gray played at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton and had a 6-2 record with a 2.89 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 53 innings pitched for the Mountaineers.

At OU, Gray was a First Team All-American and was unanimous choice for the All-Big 12 Team. He also earned Big 12 Conference Pitcher of the Week three times as he posted a 10-3 record with a 1.64 ERA with 147 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings as a junior. Gray was also voted Most Valuable Player of the 2013 Big 12 Tournament in which the Sooners won.