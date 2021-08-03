Bison men's basketball program rounds out 2021 recruiting class

The Oklahoma Baptist University men's basketball program added two more standouts – Trey Doomes and Legend Barrett - to its recruiting class for 2021.

The Bison signed four players – D.J. Freeman, D'Michael Bellfield, Tyce Baldwin and Burke Putman – earlier and now have added two more pieces to their arsenal.

OBU added a high-flying former ESPN Top 100 recruit in Doomes, a transfer from UT Chattanooga and formerly of West Virginia.

In nine games withe Mocs, Doomes averaged 9.3 points per game with 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists while shooting 55 percent from the field. He had four double-figure scoring games last season including a career-high 15 points in a road win over previously unbeaten UAB.

At WVU, Doomes played in 12 games off the bench with a career-high seven points against TCU and Oklahoma.

"We are ecstatic to complete our recruiting class with a player the caliber of Trey Doomes," said Bison head coach Jason Eaker. "He will instantly add tremendous talent, experience and athleticism to our roster. Having played in the Big 12 and Southern Conference and being a Top 100 nationally-ranked recruit out of high school, there will be no opponent or stage that's too big for him. Most of all, we have been most impressed with his humility, work ethic, and what kind of teammate he will be.”

Legend Barrett rounds out the recruiting class as a 6-4 forward out of Mansfield, Texas. Barrett averaged 11 points and four boards while at Texas College and will bring a ton of toughness and grit to the Bison roster.

"Legend is exactly the type of person and player we try so hard to find for our program," Eaker said. "I'm so excited to have such a quality young man and family to add to our culture."

Oklahoma Baptist concluded a unique season in 2021 with a 16-6 overall record and a GAC Western Division championship. It was their second straight year making the NCAA Tournament under Eaker as they won their first ever tournament game over Arkansas-Monticello and made it to the South Central Region Semifinals.