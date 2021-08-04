Bison picked fourth in GAC Coaches' Football Poll

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The Great American Conference announced its 2021 Football Preseason Poll on Tuesday with Oklahoma Baptist picked to finish fourth by the league's coaches.

It is the highest preseason conference ranking for OBU since officially joining NCAA Division II in 2017.

Ouachita was tabbed as the conference's team to beat, while Harding University checked in at second.

The Bison's last season of competition, in 2019, produced a 7-4 record before last year was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, the potent Bison offense led the league in scoring, total offense, passing offense and first downs per game.

Quarterback Preston Haire led the league with 3,041 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes. Running back Tyler Stuever's 18 total touchdowns ranked second while receiver Josh Cornell finished second in the league with 1,054 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Head coach Chris Jensen's squad will start its 2021 campaign on Thursday, Sept. 2, with a road date at Ouachita. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Cliff Harris Stadium. The Bison will open their home season on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. against the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

2021 GAC Preseason Football Poll

Ouachita

Harding

Henderson State

Oklahoma Baptist

Southern Arkansas

East Central

UAM

Arkansas Tech

Northwestern Oklahoma State

Southwestern Oklahoma State

Southeastern Oklahoma State

Southern Nazarene