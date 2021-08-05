OBU soccer team No. 15 in preseason poll

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Oklahoma Baptist University found itself ranked No. 15 in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Pre-Season Poll released on Wednesday.

The Bison are the only team from the Great American Conference to earn a spot on the top-25 listing.

During the spring season, OBU posted a 7-2-2 record and earned a spot in the GAC Championship game. In fact, it was the fourth straight season that the Bison had played in the conference's title match.

There's plenty to be excited about for this coming year which starts Thursday, Sept. 2 at home against University of Central Missouri.

Among the key returnees are All-GAC honorees Hannah White, Hannah Evans, Kaylee Swaner and Katie Fowler. Each of them tallied at least eight points for the Bison during the spring.

Additionally, seniors Abigail Parker, Tori Kitchel, Keely Hampton and Kelsie Mensen, along with goalie Mia Pendleton will be counted on for OBU.